  • Home

FOX 40 and the following sponsors would like to wish all the teams the best of luck this football season.

Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Susquehanna Valley Sabers

Posted: Updated:
CONKLIN, N.Y. -

The Susquehanna Valley Sabers are looking for their first Section IV Title since 2000 and, in a packed Class B, have more speed, more youth, and a harder work ethic than a year ago.

"I think it might just be the feeling around practices," said Zack Green, Junior RB/LB.  "We're less lazy this year.  We're all together and we have a common goal."

"The difference is these kids have grown up together.  So a lot of them were split up between varsity and junior varsity last year," said Head Coach Mike Ford.  "This year, now that they're all back together.  There's just a tighter bond because they have played together for so long and maybe last year they were divided up a little bit."

The Sabers start the season on the road against Chenango Valley on Saturday.