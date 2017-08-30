Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Susquehanna Valley Sabers

The Susquehanna Valley Sabers are looking for their first Section IV Title since 2000 and, in a packed Class B, have more speed, more youth, and a harder work ethic than a year ago.

"I think it might just be the feeling around practices," said Zack Green, Junior RB/LB. "We're less lazy this year. We're all together and we have a common goal."

"The difference is these kids have grown up together. So a lot of them were split up between varsity and junior varsity last year," said Head Coach Mike Ford. "This year, now that they're all back together. There's just a tighter bond because they have played together for so long and maybe last year they were divided up a little bit."

The Sabers start the season on the road against Chenango Valley on Saturday.