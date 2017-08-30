Cabinda, Allen key to Penn State defense

As the old sports cliche goes "offense wins games, defense wins championships." In football it's not enough just to score touchdowns, you also have to prevent the other team from doing so.

Penn State's defense will be anchored by Jason Cabinda and Marcus Allen in 2017, both Defensive National Player of the Year candidates. Allen led the Nittany Lions in tackles a year ago and passed up the NFL Draft to return to school for another year.

"To be here with one more go-around with my teammates, put it all out on the field, you know give it everything I got," Allen said. "I have a goal set in my head, what I want to do and I'll do anything for this team."