NYS Police Participate in "School's Open Drive Carefully" Campaign

As school buses return to the roads, and more children walking the sidewalks-- State Police announced they will be joining AAA, in this years "Schools Open, Drive Carefully" campaign.

Officials said the campaign is to help maintain the safety of children traveling to and from school. They are also asking to help spread the word year round, and are want everyone to pay attention while driving.

The campaign helps to inform motorists of the risks to school-age children from motor vehicle accidents. According to officials its the leading cause of death for children from five-years-old to fourteen-years-old.

"Schools Open" bumper stickers will also remind travelers as they will be placed on police cars, official vehicles, and school buses.

The campaign kicked off on August 30, and continues through October 13.