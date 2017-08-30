Teen Gets 10 Years for Rape and Robbery of UHS Nurse

A Broome County Judge sentenced 17-year-old Brandon Corey to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a UHS nurse and raping and robbing another. Corey pleaded guilty to the charges in November.

On March 25, 2016, Corey sexually assaulted a 34-year-old female nurse in a parking lot outside Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. According to Cawley, she was able to "fight off her assailant."

Three weeks later, on April 14, in the same parking lot, Corey abducted a 22-year-old nurse who was leaving the hospital at the end of his shift, forced her into her car at knifepoint, and raped her before stealing her cellphone and vehicle.

Prosecutors say Corey also threatened to "find and kill" the second victim if she called the police. Officials were able to track down Corey by using the location on the stolen cellphone. He was arrested two days later on April 16.

Brandon Corey's Sentence

Robbery (1st Degree) - 10 years, 5 years probation

Robbery (2nd Degree, Count 1) - 5 years, 5 years probation

Robbery (2nd Degree, Count 2) - 5 years, 5 years probation

Rape (1st Degree) - 10 years, 20 years probation

Criminal Sexual Act (1st Degree) - 10 years, 20 years probation

Sexual Abuse (1st Degree) - 5 years, 10 years probation

Criminal Mischief (4th Degree) - 1 year

Judge Cawley determined that all the sentences will run at the same time, which means Corey will serve a shorter sentence then the District Attorney was hoping for. He will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

District Attorney, Steve Cornwell says he can't believe the sentence handed down by the Judge.

"It's a very light sentence and I'm shocked beyond words, I just don't think it's an appropriate sentence," said Cornwell.

The DA's Office was looking to get 30 years for Corey's crimes and Cornwell says he could've faced up to 50.

"The Defendant has no redeeming qualities, he will never contribute to society, he needs to spend every day for the rest of his life in prison," said Cornwell. "He pled guilty to every single count against him, we always give credit for remorse and changing your life and your behavior, but there's some things that you don't deserve credit for."

Judge Cawley acknowledged having a tough decision to make in Wednesday's sentencing. He had to balance the crimes committed against Corey's age. The Defense asked Cawley for the minimum sentence and youthful offender status, which would've charged him as a juvenile instead of an adult.

They cited his hard upbringing including parents who left negative impressions on him, drug and alcohol abuse, a low IQ, and bullying in school.

Cawley ultimately sided with the Prosecution.

Neither of the victims appeared in Court, but the second one did submit a letter to be read on the record.

"My life has been changed forever after that night. I constant have that night replaying in my head," part of the letter read. The victim says she has been in counseling, but is now afraid to be alone and has mental damage that will stay with her for the rest of her life.

In a statement to the Judge, Corey said "I'm so sorry for my actions, I was a young person then."

"I made a big mistake, I know what I did is wrong and it kills me every time I think of that woman," said Corey before begging not to be put away for the rest of his life.

Corey's co-defendant, Jacob Coish, pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree on July 13 and will be sentenced on September 29. He was not involved in either the sexual assault or the rape, but did help Corey steal the victim's car and cellphone. He will receive between five to seven years in state prison.