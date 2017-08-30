16th Annual Jim "Mudcat" Grant Golf Tournament Kicks Off

From the baseball mound to the golf course, Jim "Mudcat" Grant has remained an iconic figure whose charitable actions has helped many non-profit organizations in the Southern Tier find their voice.

Wednesday, during a press conference at the Security Mutual Life building in Binghamton, "Mudcat" Grant, one of only thirteen African-American baseball pitchers to win twenty games in a season (known as the Black Aces), alongside Gina "Chirpie" Casey, who played second base for the Riverside Townies as one of the first female baseball players in history for the All-American Girls' Professional Baseball League during 1943 to 1954, and Yankee's great Al Downing announced the start of the 16th annual Jim "Mudcat" Grant All-Star Golf Tournament at The Links at Hiawatha Landing.

Tournament play is scheduled for Thursday, August 30.

Celebrity Players in the this year's tournament includes the following:

Joel Bennet Vern Law Roosevelt Bouie Dave Lemanczyk Anthony Brunelli Craig Mabee Gina "Chirpie" Casey Gerry McNamara Bobby Bradley Ross Moschitto Chris Chambliss Matt Palumb Mayor Rich David Jason Poles Tom Dempsey Bob Reed Booker Edergson Frank Riccelli George Foster Johnnie Roland John Govern John Schultz Maggie Hoffman Dale Shackleford Tony Jeter Duke Sims Cliff Johnson Lee Smith Pete Johnson Ron Swoboda Leroy Kelly Kipp Wellman Bob Kendrick

























All proceeds from this special event benefit the Broome County Urban League, Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, Catholic Charities, CHOW, area veterans and a $5,000 donation to help flood victims in Texas. According to Grant, when he first founded the tournament he could never have imagined the amount of charitable contributions would have grown to over $40,000 every year.

"It's been a wonderful thing. We're reaching places that you never thought you could reach," said Jim "Mudcat" Grant.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David thanked Grant for his years of service to Broome County. Applauding the tourney's outstanding results that have helped thousands in the community.

"Think about what this community would be like had not taken place over the last 16 years. It would be a stark picture. [Mudcat's] time spent in Binghamton is invaluable," said David.

Grant added, although sixteen years is a great run for a golf tournament he's aiming for another sixteen years of great success.

For more information on the event, visit allstar-golf.com