Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Union-Endicott Tigers

With four Section IV Class A Titles in five years, it would be hard to imagine that the Union-Endicott Tigers haven't done a whole lot of winning. In 2014 the Tigers logged just two regular season wins before beating Vestal for the Section Title and then in 2016 won just four games before beating Johnson City in the Section Semis and then Vestal again in the Finals.

Class A has featured so few teams the last several years that everyone makes the playoffs, which is why the Tigers have had a chance at a Section Title despite sub par regular seasons. Clearly they're good at winning when it matters the most, but in 2017, Head Coach Tom Baleno hopes they can find more success in the regular season.

"We've been winning the big games, which is nice," Baleno says. "But, for the last couple of seasons we haven't been winning the majority of the games, just the big ones, so now we're trying to focus on the small details. Not just winning when it matters, but winning the games really don't matter. Stepping on the field, taking pride in how we play, and just working on the details of perfecting the game of football."

The Tigers open the season on the road on Saturday in Elmira.