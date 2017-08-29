Additional New York Air National Guard sent to Texas to Assist in Hurricane Harvey Response

A second rescue plane and 15 Personnel were dispatched to Texas Tuesday morning, to support rescue missions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo deployed the extra assistance and said the men and aircraft were expected to arrive at Fort Hood in Texas Tuesday afternoon.

"As our neighbors in the south continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, I am deploying additional personnel and equipment to assist in continued search and rescue operations, New Yorkers are no strangers to the destruction that can come at the hands of Mother Nature, and we are prepared to continue to support these efforts in any way we can," said Cuomo.

On Thursday a regional medical officer will also be leaving for Texas to help with evacuation and transportation of patients from area hospitals.