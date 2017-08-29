Police Investigate Two Incidents of Arson

The Broome County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating two incidents of arson in Endicott.

Both incidents involved mailboxes-- one on West Wendell St., and the other on the corner of June St. and North Duane St.

Officials said both arson's were caused by an unknown firework or gun powder device.

Anyone with information can contact State Police Investigators at Endwell at (607) 754-2701 or (607) 775-1241.