Meals And Extra Help For Kids, Some Of The Benefits Of Annual Golf Tournament

Thousands of meals, hundreds of families, and extra help for kids in our area. That's the difference proceeds from the Jim "Mudcat" Grant Golf Tournament make in our community.

“Four meals per dollar multiply that by 10,000," says Joseph Sellepack, Executive Director of the Broome County Council of Churches.

40,000 meals. That's what $10,000 can buy for CHOW. The organization says they've already delivered over 1 million meals this year, so that annual gift from the golf tournament is very much needed.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the work that we do," says Sellepack, "And we’re entirely dependent on our community and their generosity.”

While CHOW uses the funds to stock their shelves, the Broome County Urban League uses the gift to staff up.

“Because we do need to maintain a certain staff to child ratio," explains Jennifer Lesko, President and CEO of the Broome County Urban League.

The agency's after school program serves up to 45 kids, while the summer months see around 60 kids come through the doors. The programs provide homework help and educational activities, which are also partially funded with the $10,000.

“Like math books, work sheets," says Lesko.

Two other organizations also benefit from the tournament. Both Catholic Charities of Broome County and the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton also receive $10,000 checks.