79 Year old Man Charged After Vehicle Pursuit

On Monday, at about 4:07 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was observed traveling at 93 mph, while on Interstate 81 northbound near the PA line in the town of Kirkwood.

A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle with his emergency lights and siren. The driver, later identified as Freddie P. Maliwacki Sr., age 79, of Conklin, refused to stop.

A pursuit began that covered several rural roads in the towns of Kirkwood and Windsor. The pursuit ended when a Broome County Sheriff’s deputy used a spike strip on State Route 79, in the town of Windsor.

Maliwacki continued driving with punctured tires into the Golden Oak Golf Course where he eventually struck an earth embankment and became disabled.



Maliwacki was arrested for the felonies of Reckless Endangerment 1st degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree. Several troopers and deputies were involved in the pursuit and arrest.



Maliwacki was arraigned in the town of Windsor court and was remanded to the Broome County jail with no bail set. His next court date is pending.