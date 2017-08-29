Drug Dealer Sentenced To Prison

James E. Brabham was sentenced Tuesday morning in Broome County court to seven-and-a-half years in state prison, with

three years’ parole, for a March 2017 drug bust in the City of Binghamton.



Brabham unlawfully possessed heroin, with intent to sell.

He pleaded guilty in May.



In addition to the state prison sentence, Brabham will forfeit $49,000 and a Toyota Camry.

Brabham’s co-defendants, Joseph Bowles and Tyrone Thompson were both sentenced to five years in prison.



“Drug dealers are not welcome in Broome County,” said District Attorney Steve Cornwell. “Those who can’t see

the light, will feel the heat.”