Rumble Ponies walk it off with Mazzilli magic

BINGHAMTON, NY – LJ Mazzilli capped a four-hit game by stroking a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the 12th inning, sending the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 5-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium. Mazzilli finished a triple shy of the cycle to guide Binghamton to their ninth walk-off win of the season.

The Rumble Ponies set the table for Mazzilli’s late-game heroics with a two-out rally, loading the bases with two walks and a single. Mazzilli sent the first pitch he saw from reliever Paul Voelker into shallow center, plating Kevin Kaczmarski with the game-winning run.

Mazzilli fittingly closed Binghamton’s scoring after the second baseman got the Ponies started by scoring their first run on David Thompson’s first-inning single. In the third, he launched a solo homer, his fourth long ball of the season.

In the sixth, Mazzilli helped the Ponies chip away at a two-run deficit by pulling a two-out RBI double into left. Tomas Nido stepped up in the seventh and tied the game at four with an RBI single to left.

Both starters settled for no-decisions. Ricky Knapp struck out seven and allowed four runs on five hits over seven innings of work. Erie hurler Matt Hall issued five walks, but was touched for just two runs on four hits over five innings.

The Rumble Ponies bullpen combined for five scoreless innings of relief to claim the series opener. Corey Taylor kept the SeaWolves off the board in the eighth and ninth before Drew Smith tossed two blank innings. Cory Burns (2-2) earned the victory after firing a shutout 12th inning.

Gerson Moreno (0-3) took the loss, allowing one run in 1-2/3 innings.

The Rumble Ponies (79-54) continue their four-game series against Erie on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Marcos Molina toes the rubber against LHP Tyler Alexander. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton improved to 20-9 in August, securing their eighth 20-win month in franchise history…Binghamton is 7-5 in games decided in extra innings…David Thompson collected two hits and drove in a run on his 24th birthday

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)