Barkley key to Penn State Success

Penn State Running Back and Heisman hopeful Saqoun Barkley is gearing up for his junior season looking to not just creep up on program records, but make an impact on the national stage. Barkley is a preseason All-American and an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

It's been a rough time for the Nittany Lions football program over the course of the last decade, but as things continue to rebuild and turn around, Barkley will have a major role in any success seen by PSU.