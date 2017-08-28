Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Owego Free Academy Indians

Last year the Owego Free Academy Indians made the Class B Playoffs before falling in the Section IV Semifinals. They've made the playoffs five of the last seven years but have yet to get over the hump and win a Section Title. This year, with eight teams in one division in Class B, all eight teams will make the playoffs and play just seven regular season games before a quarterfinal round.

Whether or not this is Owego's year to get past the Section and into states is yet to be seen, but they've put themselves in the mix lately and know that every week will be a dog fight in a packed Class B.

"We're going to go into each game looking to run over the guys, looking to win each game," says Lukas Kibala, senior FB/LB.

"I think it's going to be a battle every week. There's no Class B team that's going to be a gimme at any given time," says Head Coach Steve Virkler. "I think you're going to have to prepare every single week. After Week 7, we'll see where everybody falls and then see what happens from there."

The Indians start the season on the road on Friday in Norwich.