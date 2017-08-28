Teens From Broome County 4-H Take On Leadership Roles At State Fair

Local high school students are getting a practical lesson in leadership at the New York State Fair. Five teens from Broome County 4-H are working as junior superintendents at the fair's 4-H building.

"My specific role is to help the counties move in," says Clyde VanDyke, "Along with the 4-H groups, helping out with their exhibits and whatever stuff that they need in order to help with the public."

These teenagers are the go-to crew for any issues that come up within the building. They are also responsible for conducting interviews and compiling news stories that go up on the 4-H organization's website each day of the fair.

"We leave the building to go do interviews, take pictures," says DJ Adams.

Both Adams and VanDyke say the experience is teaching them a lot about supervisory roles and public relations.