Recalling the Front-lines of Charlottesville, Virginia

It was just over two weeks ago when, what began as a protest against the removal of a Confederate figure-head in Charlottesville, VA, quickly erupted into a platform for voicing one’s moral beliefs.The images and videos that we all have seen from Charlottesville, left the nation shocked and wondering, how could this happen?

Behind the keyboards of message boards, many of us witness countless words spewed in the direction of hate and bigotry. This little blue world has come so far in the efforts of peace, but although the strides we made differ from the past, one thing remains the same...the fear and hatred of difference.

Fox 40 had the opportunity to sit down with Jessica Bronson, a 31-year-old Chenango Forks native who participated in the counter-protests at Charlottesville. Jessica shared her first-hand account of witnessing the violence, hate and condemning of others that left over 20 people injured and one life taken, Heather Heyer, at the age of 32. Gaining her perspective into the events leading up to the tragedy in Charlottesville.

According to Jessica Bronson, she moved to Washington DC with her young son, graduating from George Washington University Law School where she soon obtained a career as a non-profit disabilities rights attorney. She said helping people has been at the heart of her work, since she was a child. "I think I'm a people person. People found me very approachable and I just always enjoyed working with people with disabilities," said Jessica Bronson.

Jessica's dealings with hatred, on the other hand, has also manifested a sense of duty to her fellow man. Doing her best to educate herself on the dark side of humanity, she studied the teachings of Nazism, the connection of white-nationalism with extremists, and the violence against others. "One of our [DC] universities elected their first black student body president. In retaliation, she was hit with death threats, racial slurs. Someone hung bananas from a tree, using little nooses." Choosing to use the information she gained from the insight of her studies, Jessica began to use non-violent alternatives to help end the hatred of differences. Participating in multiple counter-protests against Neo-Nazis, across the U.S.

Learning that a Nazi movement was planning to stand against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia, Jessica phoned her family in New York and told them "I have to go." Her family begged Jessica not to attend this particular rally, but she comforted them by explaining that her motives should reflect what other citizens should do against hate, take a stand. "I had been to a protest like that before. I told them that there would be a strong police presence...and they wouldn't allow any severe violence to take place." But when Jessica arrived in Charlottesville, she said she was shocked by what she saw. "When I got down there, there were protestors that had gathered at two different spots. I decided to go directly toward the Nazis in Emancipation Park. As I got to the front, I was struck by the fact that there were no barricades or police presence in between the protestors," said Jessica Bronson.

Moments later, Jessica recalled water bottles being hurled by both groups, alt-right and leftists. Soon, scuffling began to break out, Jessica said. Pepper spray, rocks and the swinging of flag staffs began to pull the protestors closer...eventually allowing the alt-right protestors to surround Jessica. "They started pushing me, calling me names like race-traitor and communist, and then they pepper sprayed me," said Jessica. While her skin aggravated with painful burns, Jessica found an opening to escape her attackers. A few minutes later, said Jessica, the state police and National Guard forces were called in to disperse the crowds.

Trying to end the growing riots, police pushed the divided protestors away from the statue in Emancipation Park, and into one another. "The police shoved the alt-right into the counter protestors," said Jessica. But surprisingly, "There was no violence. No one beat up any of these Nazis as they were pushed out of the park." She recalled the counter protestors shouting "shame" as the alt-right walked past, but both sides soon left each other relatively peacefully.

As both protesting groups began to leave the park, Jessica said she seeked treatment for her pepper spray burns. While she was recovering, Jessica claimed she heard loud bangs nearby. "They sounded like gun shots." Using her cellphone she began to watch live news feed from a local station. She watched her cellphone as the reporter turned the corner to the street across from Jessica. "People started running, shouting 'call 911.' The reporter turned the corner and I couldn't believe what I saw." What she saw was a car driving through a crowd of protestors...and the aftermath of a terrible incident. Not to be swayed of the hatred and fear, Jessica said she left her current location and continued back toward the park, refusing to end her protest against the violence.

Due to a constant plea by her family to leave the area for her protection, hours later Jessica Bronson chose to end her day of protesting.

Jessica also stated that, yes, both protesting sides did have violent protestors, but a great majority practiced non-violent alternatives. She said a verbal discussion is needed to confront this level of hatred and differences, instead of forceful tactics. "If a person of color wants to tear down a statue that to them represents intimidation I'm not going to judge them. But violence is not the best means to achieve peace."

In the days following the traumatic Charlottesville protest, Jessica says she is inspired to see the level of Americans still standing against hate, including the mother of Heather Heyer, Susan Bro, and the Boston Protests. "[Boston] you see thousands of people telling others hatred is not allowed in our city. And If I were to tell Heather Heyer's mother anything...I would say that Heather sounds like a wonderful person." Jessica stated she would be honored to continue to carry Heather's message that hatred is not allowed, "Solidarity and equality will triumph," said Jessica.

Not to be intimidated, Jessica's final claim was that she will continue to protest against white-nationalists in an effort to accomplish peace and understanding of other citizens. Creating a better world for her son to grow up in. "I am not scared by Nazis. I will keep promoting non-violent confrontation. And if they keep being outnumbered, like they were in Boston, they can think whatever they want because they are losing. We are driving the hatred out of our communities," said Jessica Bronson.