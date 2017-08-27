Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Binghamton Patriots

The Binghamton Patriots enter the 2017 season coming off of a Section IV Title. Finishing their season with a 6-5 record, Binghamton defeated Elmira in overtime, 34-26 to advance to the Carrier Dome and play Christian Brothers Academy.

Although the Patriots fell to CBA 41-10, their three straight wins at the end of the 2016 season sparked a playoff run. In 2017, the Patriots are hoping to capitalize off of that momentum.

"Motivation? Just get to states, get to that final game. That's all we have in our minds. We can't settle for anything less, said Offensive Lineman, Jason Nieves."

As far as the strength for this year's team, the defense looks strong, the offense looks young, but coach said the whole team has experience.

"Although they're young a lot of them played last year so they're not young in the sense of playing Varsity football. Again, my excitement is to see these guys compete, I think once these kids all accept the idea of competing I think this is going to be a pretty good team, said Head Coach Mike Ramil."

Binghamton kicks of their season Friday, September 1st in Liverpool at 7 pm.