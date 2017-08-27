New Law Requires State Troopers, NYPD be Trained in CPR

On Sunday, August 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation, known as Briana's Law, that requires State Police and New York Police Department candidates and officers to receive CPR training prior to graduation and every two years after.

"CPR is a critical skill and by requiring law enforcement candidates and officers to become certified, we can create a safer New York for all," said Cuomo.

The law changes the requirement and practice for the NYPD, which is not currently required to complete CPR training and recertification. It will also reinforce the current practice of State Troopers, who are currently required to complete CPR training and recertification every two years.

Briana's Law is named after Briana Ojeda, an 11-year-old girl who suffered an asthma attack while playing at a playground. On the way to the hospital, Briana's mother was stopped by a police officer who was unable to perform CPR. Briana died shortly after she got to the hospital.

The new law will go into effect on October 26, 60-days from today.