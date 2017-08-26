Local Art Space 'Spool' asking Community for Help

The local contemporary not-for-profit art space 'Spool,' which hosts a wide variety of art installations and exhibitions, musical performances, and an array of theater productions, has remained a linchpin for artistic expression in Broome County since 2000.

Saturday, the Johnson City based historic building, which was formerly the Lestershire Spool & Manufacturing Company, held an evening fundraiser at Atomic Toms in Binghamton. Attendees were treated to h'ordourves, live music, a cash bar and an art exhibit, showcasing some of the local artwork.

Asking for any donation, representatives from Spool hope to raise around $20,000 for maintenance and other issues. And if the proper funding isn't allocated soon, many locals could see Spool shut its door forever. "We have so many artists here in this area. We could lose a really vital part of our history," said David Shirico, Spool Volunteer.

The Spool art space is also known for hosting a yearly contemporary film festival. Where filmmakers from in and outside the Southern Tier have a chance to show their creations, providing a unique venue for the community to enjoy diverse forms of art produced by regional, national and international artists.

Currently, nearly $3,000 has been raised to continue Spool's operations. If you or anyone you know would like to donate toward this art space, visit their GoFundMe page to learn more.