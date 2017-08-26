EPAC Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Lyric Theater

The Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrated the 100th year anniversary of the Lyric Theater on Saturday, which opened up in 1917.

"This is the magic year," said Patrick Foti, EPAC Executive Manager.

According to EPAC, the theater was built on the corner of Washington Avenue and Monroe Avenue in Endicott by Benjamin Dittrich. Descendants of that family were in attendance at the Gala to hold a family reunion as well.

"It feels great, this is one great building," said Foti. "All buildings need love and attention and we've got the volunteers and the community behind us to back us up all the way."

In 1933, the building was closed for business due to competition from local mall movie theaters. From 1993 to 1998, when it was closed and unused, the heating system broke, the roof leaked, the pipes burst, and the theater became nearly unusable.

A trio of Endicott natives, Bob Corwin, Patty Daglio, and Steve Daglio, bought the building and restored it.

Nearly 50 people including local dignitaries, business owners, philanthropists, and donors enjoyed a catered meal by the Phantom Chef, as well as performances by EPAC.

The centennial celebration continues on Sunday, August 27, with a special Double Feature Movie. The Lyric Theater is showing 'Down to Earth' followed by 'The Butcher Boy' for 15 cents - the original price of a Double Feature in 1917.

For more information, you can visit EPAC's website.