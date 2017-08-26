Local Karate School Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary in Vestal

Tri City Karate Academy is celebrating the first year of its new location in Vestal. To commemorate, owner of Tri City Karate, Tory Lombardo, brought in 7th Degree International Grandmaster, Robert P. Leclerc.

"Master Leclerc has come up from Hyde Park,(N.Y.) and has three schools in that area," said Lombardo. "He's working with our students to show them techniques, but a lot of this is character development. It's about teaching them integrity, self discipline and things of that nature."

Lombardo says bringing her Master (Leclerc) to the school shows her students that she is also continuing her training and how important it is to continue working to met personal goals.

"It doesn't matter what rank you are or how old you are, there is always room for growth," said Lombardo.

And Master Leclerc couldn't agree more.

"It's not about the kicking and punching. We could teach anyone how to kick and punch. This is about a lifestyle and a way to change your life to become a better person," said Leclerc.

Grandmaster Leclerc began teaching children’s classes in 1984. From 1988-1990, he served as the Head Instructor of Southerton Karate in New Windsor, N.Y. and was the Assistant Head Instructor in Newburgh NY. Leclerc now owns Leclerc’s Martial Arts in Hyde Park, N.Y., and has promoted nearly 400 black belts.

In 1990, he chose to enlist in the United States Army. From 1990-1993, he worked as a Military Police Officer. While stationed in Germany, he instructed Military personnel in unarmed combat. Leclerc was also employed by the Department of Defense to start a martial arts program for children of soldiers stationed on base.

Competition Highlights

• 1985 – Golden Fist Nationals Winner of Super Junior Divisions (Semi-Contact)

• 1990 – Full Contact Kickboxing in Europe

• 1991 – Grand Champion in Fighting (Bad Kreuznach, Germany)

• 1991 – Grand Champion in Fighting (Ramstein Airbase, Germany)

• 1992 – Oyama Knock Down Tournament, 1st Place Men’s Welter Weight (Germany)

• 1995 – Qualified for Senior Nationals USTU Fighting Welter Weight Penn State Games

• 2001 – World Champion Continuous Sparring at World Cup Internationals (Reston, VA)

• 2002 – World Champion Continuous Sparring at World Cup Internationals (Reston, VA)

• 2003 – World Champion Continuous Sparring at World Cup Internationals (Reston, VA)

• 2004 – Fought in Greece World Games, Sponsored by Martial arts Alliance – Placed 2nd in all divisions

• 2004 – Light Heavyweight World Champion in Fighting (NASKA)

• 2005 – Light Heavyweight World Champion in Fighting (NASKA)

• 2004-2005 – Voted Number 9 of Top 10 Light Heavyweights in the USA on point fighter

• 2006 – World Top 10 (NASKA)

• 2014 – World Top 10 (NASKA)

• 2015 – World Champion in Fighting (NASKA)

• 2016 – World Champion Forms & Fighting

Lombardo says that she hopes by bringing Leclerc to Vestal, it will help raise her school to the next level.