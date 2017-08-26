360 SUNY Broome Students Move Into Residence Hall

360 students moved into the residence hall at SUNY Broome during the College's 4th Move-In Day on Saturday.

"On behalf of the entire SUNY Broome community, I offer a warm welcome to our resident students who help make campus such a vibrant place to live and learn," said Kevin Drumm, SUNY Broome President.

One volunteer says it was all hands on deck to help move the students in from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

"This is one of the smoothest move-in days I've ever seen," said Doctor Carol Ross, Student Development Vice President.



Doctor Ross added that one of the most important variables that impact a students success in school is having their family's support.

"When you see the families come and they see where the students are living and they see that it's actually okay, then they feel a little better, which eases some of the tension," Doctor Ross.

According to the College, 4% of the people living in the Student Village are from Broome County, 90% are from other Counties in New York State, 4% are from out of state, and 2% are international.

Student Village Origin

04% - Broome County

90% - Other NYS Counties

04% - Other States

02% - International

It costs $4,235 for a single room and $3,813 for a double room per semester to live in the Student Village.

The residence hall opened for the first time in the Fall of 2014 after the $18.2 million construction project was completed. The facility is owned by the non-profit BCC Housing Development Corporation, which was created by the Broome Community College Foundation.

State law prohibits community colleges from owning their own residence halls.