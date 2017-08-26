Hundreds attended the first annual Windsor Corn Festival and Tractor Show at Klump Park on Saturday. The event had nearly everything corn related, such as kettle corn, fresh corn, corn flakes and even a little corn history.

Partner of Miller Farms in Windsor, Jim Miller, is carrying out the family business. Miller says the event is a great way for people to educate themselves on how local food is grown. He also says that it's a way for people to learn about the history behind the local farming community.

"I am very proud of what we do. Its very nice to show people what we have and some people have no clue. It's nice for the older people to come here and see the history and say 'oh, I remember that,'" said Miller.

Well over twenty tractors were brought in by local farmers. The Windsor fire department was also at the event serving BBQ chicken. Dozens of vendors also made it out. Town Librarian, Diane Wallick, presented "The History of Corn," so people could learn about some of the driving farms in the community and how they operate.

Lastly, people had the opportunity to take home some fresh corn and baked goods. Vendors says they hope the event continues for many more years to come.