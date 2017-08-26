Bikers Tour Binghamton in 11th Annual Bridge Pedal

More than 80 bicyclists hit the roads of Binghamton for the 11th Annual Bridge Pedal event on Saturday.

"The idea is to give people a chance to take a tour of the Binghamton area," said Scott Reigle, Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation.

The event, which was split into two rides - a 9-mile ride and a 4-mile junior ride - traveled around Downtown Binghamton, the river corridor areas, parks, significant sites, and multiple bridges.

"This ride is a way for people to discover what a great area we live in," said Roger Westgate, Southern Tier Bicycle Club Vice President.

All of the riders were escorted by the Binghamton Police to make sure everyone was safe.