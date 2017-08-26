14th Annual Garlic Festival Benefits the American Civic Association

The 14th Annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival in Binghamton highlighted ethnically diverse cultures while supporting the American Civic Association on Saturday.

"Garlic is a popular ingredient that connects a wide variety of cultures," said Mayra Garcia, American Civic Association Executive Director.

The celebration featured music, performances, food, art, and vendors representing all corners of the world.

"We are bringing together music, food, and crafts that represent many different cultures of the Southern Tier, said Eric Timlin, Festival Coordinator.

Garcia says an event like this one, which aims to bring people together, represents the values of the ACA.

"We are here helping out immigrants and refugees integrate into our community...so the community gets to understand the work of the American Civic Association," said Garcia.

The Garlic Festival is the major fundraiser for the American Civic Association, which is a non-profit organization that provides community integration services to immigrants.