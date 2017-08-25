Little Italy Endicott Hosts 11th GUSTO! Festival Weekend

The 11th annual Little Italy Endicott GUSTO! Festival continued on Friday evening.

"I love the food, the music and just seeing all the people," said Michael Romeo, Little Italy President.

The three-day fundraiser began on Thursday night with a concert by "A One Night Stand." The neighborhood block party took place on Friday with Italian Street Painting, Italian food, games, and live music. The event wraps up on Saturday with Mass on the Grass.

Romero says he expects around 1,200 people to participate in the weekend, with 100 showing up on Thursday, 800-1000 on Friday, and another 200 on Saturday.

"Everyone is here to celebrate with food and drinks and music," said Romero.

The money raised this weekend goes to the Little Italy Oak Hill Avenue Improvement Revitalization project on the Northside of Endicott.