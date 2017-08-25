Animal Adventure Raises More than $42,000 For Ava's Little Heroes

Animal Adventure Officials say they have raised more than $42,000 for five local families with children fighting serious medical battles during the 2nd annual Ava's Little Heroes Benefit on August 12.

"We are truly humbled and overwhelmed by the outcome of the second annual Ava’s Little Heroes benefit. We couldn’t be more grateful to our supporters, near and far, for their generosity,” said Jordan Patch.

The Park donated 50% of the day's admissions to the cause while hundreds of people gave money through a GoFundMe page.

Ava's Little Heroes is an annual event at AAP, which was inspired by the support offered to Park Owners Jordan and Colleen Patch last year when their daughter Ava suffered complications from brain surgery at three months old.

2017 Little Heroes:

Ruby - is only one year old, but has already encountered a multitude of health concerns. Residing with her family in a small town in NY, off Interstate 88, they find themselves returning to Albany almost weekly for continued treatments and check-ups. Born prematurely, Ruby immediately underwent surgery to correct a heart defect. She soon after encountered further issues with her esophagus and digestive system. This young family has been through a lot with their firstborn, and the Patch family certainly can relate. Ruby’s battle is far from over and we wish to support her to alleviate travel and medical expenses.

Zoey - has an inoperable brain tumor (DIPG) that has brought Zoey’s family from Fairport to Germany and back, seeking answers with experimental treatments, in addition to her continued care at STRONG Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The family of Zoey, age 4, has endured mounting expenses in the search to find treatment and answers for a diagnosis that would leave most feeling helpless. Every little hero has their parents fighting right behind them. We wish to assist them so they need not think twice about treatment because of expense.

Gideon - now 3 years old, has been nicknamed “Superman” by his family and supporters! Given a slim chance of survival post birth, he has defied all odds. Gideon’s fight with Polycystic Kidney Disease has had him fighting his short life to become strong enough for a kidney transplant. On July 13, that became a reality, with Gideon’s dad as his donor. Their battle has led to mounting expenses, and with his father out of work due to the surgery, this family of five needs our help! We wish to help Gideon’s family overcome this obstacle and look toward the future.

Phatar - is an 11-year- old with terminal cancer, is a true fighter. He is battling a form of cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma. Phatar beat his cancer once before, but it returned in September of 2016. The family spends most of their time in Syracuse for treatment but call Johnson City home. We wish to assist his mother during this difficult time by alleviating traveling expenses between the Binghamton area and Syracuse.

Makenzie Mae - has been in a battle against inflammatory bowel disease from an early age. At age seven, she lost her colon to the fight. Makenzie is from Hancock, and she and her mom travel to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at least monthly for continued treatment and checkups. We wish to alleviate travel and medical expenses for this strong little lady!

Last year's benefit raised more than $10,000 for the family of Brayden Bello, an Endicott baby who was experiencing unexpected seizures and complications after birth.