Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Tioga

The Tioga Tigers enter the 2017 football season looking to get back to the top of the state in Class D. After making it to four straight New York State Semifinals, and winning a state title in 2015, the Tigers failed to make it back to the NYS playoffs in 2016.

2017 is a new season and the coaching staff has been leading, looking to motivate players for this season.

"Really excited to be back, it's good to get back on the field after last year. Things didn't go our way last year so it's good to have that fresh start, said Head Coach, Nick Aiello."

The Tigers kick off their season against Newark Valley, Friday, September 1st, at 7:00 pm.