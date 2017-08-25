Police Warn of Basketball Donation Scam in Ithaca

Police are warning residents about a money scam taking place in Ithaca.

On August 24, the IPD responded to a call about a young male asking people for donations for the Ithaca High School basketball team trip to Orlando, Florida. During the investigation, Police determined that there was no active fundraising by the IHS basketball team for a trip.

Officials are advising people to be aware of the suspicious activity and to not donate to this cause if approached. Anyone can report suspicious activity to the Ithaca Police Department at 272-3245.