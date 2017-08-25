Police Detective Injured During Drug Arrest in Norwich

One Norwich Police Detective was injured during a drug arrest in Norwich on Thursday, August 24.

28-year-old Joshua Shurock of Norwich was arrested after Police followed up on a narcotics tip. During the arrest, Shurock ran from Officers and struggled with them while being taken into custody.

Police say the Detective "sustained a physical injury" during the arrest and was treated at Chenango Memorial Hospital before being released.

Shurock faces charges for heroin possession and assault, both which are Felonies.

Joshua Shurock's Charges

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Degree (Felony)

Assault - 2nd Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Shurock is also currently on Parole with the New York State Department of Corrections.

He was arraigned in Norwich City Court and is being held in the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail. He will reappear in Court on August 29.