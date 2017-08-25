Southern Tier Red Cross Volunteers Helping With Hurricane Harvey

Three Southern Tier residents are among 14 people from Western and Central New York deployed to the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Friday.

Lee Campfield (Apalachin), Rachel Kieltyka (Johnson City), and Bill Spangenburg (Vestal) are part of the American Red Cross' effort to help residents in the South.

"As this hurricane strengthens, so does the threat to people in its path," said Brad Kieserman, Red Cross Disaster Services Operations Vice President.

Other area volunteers include:

Finger Lakes

Judy Coleman - Corning

Gary DeWitt - Ontario

Lorraine Morris - Bath

Greater Rochester

Joyce Alexander - Rochester

Sarah Perkins - Pittsford

Mark Sennett - Fairport

Sarah Sennett - Fairport

Western New York

Ron Chwojdak - Silver Creek

Laurie Hagen - West Seneca

Joan Priebe - Depew

Diane Sargent - Lockport

The Red Cross says it has more than 17 shelters ready and more than 30 emergency response vehicles activated in preparation for the disaster.