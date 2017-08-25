Nine People Unharmed After Apartment Fire on Miles Street

Nine people had to be evacuated from three apartments at a complex located at 1 Miles Street on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., dozens of Binghamton Firefighters responded to the residence for a "2 Alarm Fire." Binghamton Fire Chief Dan Eggleston says the fire began on the back porch and took Officials around 30 minutes to put out.

"Everyone got out safely, no one is hurt," said Eggleston.

All three apartments were occupied at the time when the fire broke out, but no one suffered any injuries. Eggleston says the building's structure played a role in keeping everyone safe.

"As you can see it's a stucco building, the fire began on the outside and the stucco prevented it from getting inside," said Eggleston.

Fire Officials say the surrounding buildings suffered smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.