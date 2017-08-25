American Red Cross 'Sounds the Alarm' for Home Fire Safety

Every minute counts, especially during a house fire. Mere seconds can determine life and death.

"It only takes roughly 2 minutes for a home fire to become deadly," said Rosie Taravella, Western and Central NY Regional CEO. To help end the nearly 64,000 home fire tragedies a year, the American Red Cross is kicking off a nationwide "Sound the Alarm" effort that will promote home fire safety and free smoke alarm installations.

7 people die in home fires daily, but with working smoke alarms the risk of death by fire is cut in half. This staggering statistic has caused Executive Director of the Southern Tier Red Cross, Colleen McCabe, take action. Sparking volunteers from the Sound the Alarm campaign to install almost 500 smoke alarms in Southern Tier homes and businesses.

"We have volunteers going out every day and physically installing smoke alarms. They test the alarms and they show families how to test the alarms to make sure they are functioning properly," said Colleen McCabe.

Although properly installed smoke detectors help lessen the loss of life, improving the odds of survival is integral. Having a proper escape plan, according to one fire insurance representative, for a possible disaster could be the answer many are searching for. "One of the most tragic things you can see is when a mother or father go back into a burning house after making it out safely.

Because they didn't realize that their son or daughter made it out safely, they go charging back in, often with devastating events," said Brian Niland, Executive Director of National Fire Adjustment Company. By sitting down with their families, home owners can devise a safe alternative if and when a fire breaks out.

From home fires to flooding, the Southern Tier has seen its share of disasters. Red Cross representatives are stressing the importance of fire safety. In 2016, 67 homes in the Broome County region experienced fire-related damages to their residence, resulting in 131 families in need of immediate care by the Red Cross.

According to Senator Fred Akshar, who is a former first-responder, he has seen many people lose their lives due to not being properly equipped for in-home fires. "Seconds count. If you have the ability to be warned when the fire happens, it's important," said Senator Akshar. Akshar said he fully supports the Sound the Alarm initiative.

Some of the services provided by the Sound the Alarm volunteers include; checking existing smoke alarms in homes for functionality, replacing old or non-working alarms, and surveying fire prone areas for risks.

Major areas that volunteer Dave Hitt and Max Little say residents should have operating detectors on every home floor (including basement), living quarters, and hallways. But what about the kitchen?

"A lot of people think the kitchen needs one, but that's wrong. Alarms should be 10 feet from their kitchen because it could give a false reading," said Max Little.

A few things you can do to prevent fires and help ensure that you and your family are prepared for a possible home fire:

Stay in the kitchen when using an open flame, keep an eye on it

Furniture, fabrics, anything that could catch fire should be at least 3 feet away from a heat source (furnace, fireplace, heater, etc.)

Never smoke in bed

Make sure appliances are plugged directly into wall outlets

Do not allow children to play with matches or lighters, lock the flame sources away

Make sure smoke alarms are working properly

Change smoke alarm batteries every year, unless it has a long-life battery

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years

Create a family fire escape plan, practice the plan with 2-minute drills (make sure everyone can escape in 2 minutes)

If you or anyone you know would like to receive information on having fire safety information and free smoke alarms installed in your home, visit the American Red Cross's Sound the Alarm website.

The Sound the Alarm campaign is also accepting volunteers that would like to spread fire safety tips and perform installations. Click here for more details.