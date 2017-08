WATCH: Is This A Hostile Work Environment?

John Bernardo, was appointed as the replacement Town of Union Board Member after winning a Special Town Board vote 3-1 on Wednesday evening.

John Bernardo, was appointed as the replacement Town of Union Board Member after winning a Special Town Board vote 3-1 on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, we reported the Town of Union Board voted 3-to-1 to appoint John Bernardo, former Union Supervisor and Deputy County Executive under Debbie Preston to Union's board, filling the seat made vacant after Leonard Perfetti was appointed as Town Clerk.

We also reported Town Supervisor Rose Sotak was the one "no" vote. She had a real problem with how the Employee Committee handled the process.

Namely, keeping Sotak out of the information loop -- including that night's meeting. And we also told you that Councilman Frank Bertoni called on Sotak to resign that night.

The three-term Supervisor and board members have been open about the acrimony that has grown following complaints, including from some board members, that Sotak created a toxic work environment.

But the raw video of the August 23, 2017 roll call vote captures just how contentious the situation has become after a judge dismissed abuse of power charges against Sotak on July 12.