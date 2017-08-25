Parishioners Prepare Signature Dishes for St. Michael's Upcoming Carpathian Festival

If you’re craving some ethnic food, don’t worry, the St. Michael's Carpathian Festival is just around the corner.

On Friday, the men and women of St. Michaels were preparing hundreds of pirohis for the event to be served along with holubki, kolbasi, gulash and more. Parishioners will work for weeks preparing these signature Slovak dishes and they say it’s a way to reconnect to their heritage.

Tom Gazda, St. Michaels, whose been "pinching pirohi" with his wife for almost 14 years said, “It’s great, we haven't seen some people since Easter time, it's a common project that brings everybody back together.”

Father James Dutko said, “It reminds them certainly of days that have gone by and it certainly reminds them as they're sitting around these tables they have a lot of friends for decades." “This is the heritage, if you have the Eastern European roots, whether Ukrainian, Russian or anything else...people from those areas know about making pirohis and it's a tradition. It’s kinda neat and if you come and watch them make them they’ll say ‘wow this is like my Baba used to do, my grandmother’", said Dutko.

The St. Michael's Carpathian festival is set for Sunday September 17th from 11:00am to 5:00pm at St. Michael's Recreation Center on 298 Clinton St in Binghamton and all admission is free.