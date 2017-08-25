BC Sheriff's Deputy Gets to Know Kids at Binghamton Children's Home

Deputy Kristy Botsford, of the Broome County Sheriff's Office, was one of the first to sign up to participate in activities at the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference in Binghamton.

The partnership between the Sheriff's Office and the home started nearly a year ago - in efforts to build better relationships with some of the kids and trust.

The Children's Home is a care institution that works to provide a safe and caring environment for the children there. They provide care for kids and families, work with schools, and other programs.

“I came in and I read in a classroom to six or eight kids for a half an hour, or an hour or however long they wanted me to stay, and I kept coming back weeks after that," said Botsford.

She said through her visits there she has gotten to know some of the kids, their background, and learn about why they were in the home.

“There’s one young man that always recognizes me as having been there to read to them, he’s always like why is it always you that’s here," said Botsford.

Though the home is on summer break, she said she hopes to sign up for more activities with the kids when they all return. She enjoys seeing them, and building that relationship.

"I want them to see us as people, you now not as a threat. Someone that they can trust in the community so that they can come to us if they have a problem, instead of being afraid of us. Some of them are still pretty shy, you know they see the uniform and think negatively and that's what we're trying to avoid." — Botsford

Botsford said another reason she likes interacting with the kids, is they get to see her in a positive light rather than her being there for something negative that she has to follow up on from a call.

"I wanted to see them when everything was going well and that way I could build that relationship with them when things are going smoothly," said Botsford.