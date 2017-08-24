Waverly Man Receives $1,000,000 Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

A Waverly man was awarded his $1,000,000 Lottery prize check at the New York State Fair on Wednesday. 43-year-old Neil Briggs says he purchased the scratch-off ticket during an unplanned stop to grab two bags of ice he had forgotten to but earlier in the day.

"I ran down to the store to grab the ice and decided to buy a Lottery ticket while I was there," said Briggs.

He says that he rarely plays the lottery, but decided to take a chance with a few extra dollars he had in his pocket. The winning ticket was sold at the Jolly Farmer on Elizabeth Street in Waverly.

"I scratched the ticket and didn't really know what the word jackpot meant, so I brought it back to the store and the guy behind the county scanned it and told me it was worth a million dollars," said Briggs. "Up until that point I had no idea I won that much."

Briggs will receive a net check totaling $536,058 after opting to take a one-time lump sum payment.

"This really unbelievable," said Briggs.

He added that he plans to buy a new house for his family and then put his two children through college with the money.