Hundreds March in the Trail of Truth

Hundreds of people gathered at the Peace Maker Stage in Downtown Binghamton to remember, support, and help heal community members who have been impacted by the loss of someone to a drug overdose. The event, called the Trail of Truth, was put on by Truth Pharm - a national advocacy nonprofit - to raise awareness and support for substance abuse.

"We need this information out there, we need people to know how bad this epidemic is, how much it has grown, and how many people we're losing," said Alexis Pleus, Truth Pharm Founder. "This event gives families an opportunity to expose their grief to everyone else and it's healing for everyone else to come out and comfort us."

According to Pleus, overdosing has become the leading cause of death for people 50 and younger. In addition to numerous speakers from local politicians and advocates, 87 cardboard tombstones to represent some of those who have died due to drug overdoses in the Southern Tier.

Kristy Aiken-Smith lost her cousin, Dustin Layton to an overdose on June 30. 2015 and says an event like the Trail of Truth provides her with comfort and closure.

"This highlights that there are a lot of people that are going through the same thing day in and day out and it touches everybody," said Aiken-Smith.

She hopes those who stigmatize drug abusers will become more sympathetic after seeing so many people gathering together for the same cause.

"People need to know that there actually is hope and that you can go through recovery," said Aiken-Smith. "The recovery process is hard and it's grueling and it's rigorous, but it's absolutely possible if you have the love support."

Aiken-Smith is a recovering addict herself and says she hopes Broome County will find more ways to help those struggling with addiction.

"There are people that desperately, desperately, want to get clean, but the resources just aren't there," said Aiken-Smith.

Others, like Barbara Shovlowsky traveled for family members who couldn't make it on Wednesday.

"It was important to me to be able to do this small thing in honor of Jimmy and everyone else that has been lost to this disease," said Shovlowsky.

Her nephew, Jimmy Hissey died from an overdose on May 3, 2014. His mother lives in Rochester, so Shovlowsky made the drive from Owego to support her family and raise awareness for the cause.

"Use your heart and use your mind to learn what this is about, this is a disease and it can hit anyone, no one is immune," said Shovlowsky.

You can learn more about what Truth Pharm does in the Southern Tier, here.