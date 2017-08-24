Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Newark Valley Cardinals

The Newark Valley Cardinals enter the 2017 season as defending state champions, but also with a new head coach. Brian Sherwood retired at the conclusion of last season, going out on top, and Ted Hardenstine takes over as head coach, moving up from defensive coordinator.

Many times it may take a new head coach a few years to get into rhythm with his new team, but having spent years on the Cardinals staff already, Hardenstine isn't looking to make major changes to a program that has had such success, and the transition is going smoothly.

"I don't feel any difference really. I'm pretty close with both of them," says Trentyn Rupert, junior OL/DL. "They both push us the way that we need to be and sometimes Hardenstine pushes us harder than Sherwood did."

"I'm not looking to change a whole lot. Brian was a great head coach. Scott and I worked really well together, Scott is the offensive coordinator, still," Hardenstine says. "I'm really excited to have him back. The three of us worked really well together. We talked, we had an input before. Me coming in, I have a little bit different role, but there's not a whole lot that needs to be changed I don't think."

The Cardinals start the season on the road against Tioga on September 1st.