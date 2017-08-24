Sindelar appreciates constant support throughout the years

Over the pro history of En-Joie Golf Course, there has perhaps been no player as universally loved than Horseheads native Joey Sindelar. No matter if he's 18-under or 18-over, Sindelar has one of the biggest crowds following him from hole-to-hole. So, it helped the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open to not only have Scott McCarron duke it out hole by hole for the championship, but to have Sindelar playing well and finishing tied for third at -13.

For Sindelar, returning home every summer is a dream come true, to play in front of the local crowd. Sindelar says the continued support year in and year out doesn't go unnoticed.

"It's awesome, first of all. I think all of us sense that, at 60, I have four or five more trips around the golf sun, but it's been a lot of great friends that have been here a long time, and I think these last few are going to be really, really sweet," Sindelar says.

Sindelar's third place finish was his best at En-Joie since 2012.