Camp Hope Helps Grieving Children

Camp Hope is celebrating 11 years of helping grieving children cope with the loss of a loved one. 50 children, ages 6-14, participated in a three day special project of Lourdes Hospice at Camp Sertoma in Kirkwood, N.Y..

"I think what they learn here in just three days, even though its just three days, it teaches them skills. It gives them ways to talk to people about their grief," said Susie Miller, Executive team member for Camp Hope for kids.

From Tuesday, August 22 through Thursday August 24, the project provides children with fun and therapeutic activities. The camp is run by professional social workers, nurses and teachers who have experience working with grief and loss.

"Camp Hope is a good place for kids who have lost parents, like mom's, dad's, aunts, uncles, grandparents, brother, sisters and even dogs," said 9 year old camp member, Izzy Delgado.

Children participated in actives such as swimming, kickball, yoga and karate. Each activity is set to help children openly grieve and cope with their emotions, while meeting other children who have experienced a similar loss.

The Binghamton Boys and Girls Club donated the use of the Campground. Many other businesses and individuals contributed to the offset costs of the camp.

Miller says there is an application process to enter a child into the camp. The loss can be of almost any circumstance such as an accident, drug overdose and cancer. All you have to do is call Lourdes Hospice at (607) 798-5692.