Local Businesses Come Together To Support The Children's Home

120 students will receive school supplies thanks to some local businesses. Elmira Business Institute teamed up with Walmart, The Wine Cellar Tavern, Staples and Equinox Broadcasting to supplies students with the necessities in order too go back to school this fall.

"People are seeing that we are doing this drive for the students. The students there don't have the means to get the school supplies. So these school supplies will be going into the backpacks, the brand new backpacks," said Charade Kittle, Campus Director Elmira Business Institute.

For the past several weeks, residents have been asked to donate school supplies. Students will receive both backpacks and other school supplies thanks to the donors.

Kittle says it's never too late to donate. If you missed out, you can always drop backpacks off at the Children's Home during hours of operation.