Ukrainian Independence Day Flag Raising

Dozen's of people met at the second flood Gallery in Binghamton City Hall to celebrate Ukrainian independence. Binghamton Mayor, Rich David, met with members of the Ukrainian community to honor the 26th anniversary of Ukraine's renewed independence.

Retired Minister Counselor U.S. Foreign Service, Stephan Wasylko, says the celebration of Ukrainian spirit for freedom is still a constant struggle, and the U.S. participation to voice the continued support for Ukraine's territorial integrity is more important than ever.

"Ukraine's claim to independence and self-determination was denied on three previous occasions in history," said Wasylko. "Today, on the 26th anniversary of independence sovereignty and territorial integrity is again seriously threatened by the Russian dictator."

Wasylko says the celebration shows solidarity with Ukrainian's and a hope for a brighter future.