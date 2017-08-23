Rumble Ponies split doubleheader as Magic Number shrinks to two

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split a doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and lowered their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to two on Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Ponies grabbed the opener, 2-1, in ten innings on a walk-off single by Kevin Kaczmarski before the Fisher Cats claimed the nightcap in a 3-2 final.

Game One – Binghamton 2, New Hampshire 1

With the game knotted at one in the tenth, Luis Guillorme and Matt Oberste singled to open the inning. Tomas Nido followed by rolling into a double play which nearly crippled the rally. With first base open, the Fisher Cats walked David Thompson intentionally, setting the table for Kevin Kaczmarski. The Rumble Pony outfielder floated a 1-2 pitch into left to plate Guillorme with the winning run.

Kaczmarski’s walk-off, his third of the season, came after the Ponies and Fisher Cats traded only one run in the first nine innings. David Thompson put the Ponies on the board with a homer off New Hampshire starter Thomas Pannone in the second. Tim Lopes tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth against Binghamton starter Ricky Knapp.

Cory Burns (1-2) earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings of relief. Knapp allowed eleven hits, but surrendered only one run over eight innings in the no-decision. Fernandez (1-2) was slapped with his first loss.

Game Two – New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 2

The Fisher Cats broke a tie game against Drew Smith in the fifth inning. After filling the bases on two singles and a walk, Anthony Alford walked to force in Derrick Loveless. Lourdes Gurriel added a sacrifice fly to right, plating Jonathan Davis.

Binghamton was kept in check by Francisco Rios. Making his first start since July 30, the righty allowed just one unearned run over four innings. Matt Oberste put the Ponies on the board by skipping an RBI single into right to bring in Kevin Kaczmarski.

The Rumble Ponies plated a run in the fifth against reliever Shane Dawson, but their comeback fell a tally short. Tyler Moore doubled to start the seventh, but was thrown out at third by Dawson who pounced on Patrick Biondi’s attempted sacrifice bunt. Dawson retired the next two Ponies to seal the rubber game.

Smith (3-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on three walks and two hits. Dawson (4-9) earned the victory with three innings of relief.

The Rumble Ponies (76-51) venture to Portland to open a five-game series against the Sea Dogs on Thursday at 7:00 PM. RHP Marcos Molina takes the mound against RHP Kevin McAvoy. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies have earned eight walk-off wins in 2017, including three on their most-recent homestand…Kevin Kaczmarski leads the team with three walk-off hits…Binghamton has split eight doubleheaders in 2017

