Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Chenango Forks Blue Devils

For the first time in four years, in 2016, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils were not NYSPHSAA Football Champions. The Blue Devils lost to Glens Falls 47-39 in the Class B Finals, but were rallying late and, if the game had been an extra ten minutes, probably had enough momentum to pull out a win.

The offseason was a long one, the Blue Devils itching to get back on the field and get back to work looking for another State Title. While they graduated a lot of top tier talent in 2016, Head Coach Dave Hogan says there's enough talent and role players that work well together to get them back to the Carrier Dome and back on top of the state. One thing's for sure, they're hungry for that chance.

"We look back on it and we definitely use the pros and cons, and look at the good and bad so we can get better at both," said Dan Crowningshield, senior HB/CB. "We definitely watch film and everything like that on it so it helps us get better for this year."

"I just think they're motivated anyway. It might help a little bit, but if it does, not much because they're motivated anyway," Hogan said. "We have a lot of kids back that might not have seen a lot of time on the field, although we do have some, but also we have a group of kids from JV coming up that are going to step up nicely. The faster they learn, the better off we'll be."

The Blue Devils open the season on the road against Maine-Endwell on September 2nd.