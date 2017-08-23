Harvey shares in Mets disappointing season

Looking back at the playoff projections in Spring Training, there's perhaps no team that has been a bigger disappointment than the New York Mets. A favorite to win at least the NL East, if not the pennant, the Mets entered play Wednesday night 54-70, 18 games back in the division, and 13.5 games out in the Wild Card. Nearly every player on their 25-man roster has spent time on the Disabled List at one point or another this season.

The Mets strength heading into the season was their young rotation, all five young stars finally healthy at the same time. Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, and Zack Wheeler were supposed to dominate the season. Instead only deGrom has not spent time on the Disabled List, but even he's looked rather shaky at times. Matz started the year on the DL and was just recently placed back on the DL. Wheeler was sidelined back in late July. Harvey and Syndergaard have both missed significant time with different injuries.

For Harvey, he suffered a stress injury to the scapula bone in his throwing arm back in June and made his third rehab start on Monday, his first with the Rumble Ponies. He didn't pitch poorly, but he didn't pitch great; going three innings giving up two runs, four hits, one home run, one walk, and three strikeouts. After taking the league by storm at the end of 2012 and into 2013, Harvey missed 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His 2015 was a nice rebound for him but 2016 and 2017 have seen their share of struggles. In an otherwise forgettable 2017 season in Queens, Harvey shares in the frustration.

"It's tough. You still have to go out and play baseball. That's the biggest part," Harvey said. "We still realize there's just over a month left to play and we all want to do everything we can to finish on a good note. But it's definitely a struggle, being injured, and not necessarily doing well before I was injured to help this team get to where we want to go, and kind of struggle, then get hurt, it's been tough. It's been a tough season and definitely a tough two years for me, but I'm healthy and things are moving in the right direction."

Harvey said he has no timetable for his return to the big leagues, or for how long he'll be in Binghamton.