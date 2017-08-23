Two Norwich Men Arrested for Selling Heroin and Cocaine

The Norwich Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff's Office arrested two men from Norwich, after a month long investigation into the sale of heroin and cocaine.

Joshua L. Harrington, 30, and Coy D. Biviano, 29, were both arrested and charged with the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Harrington was arrested on Tuesday, and Biviano was arrested on Wednesday morning. They were both arraigned in Norwich City Court.

Harrington was sent to the Chenango County Jail on $10,000 bail, while Biviano is being held on no bail. They are scheduled to be back in court on Thursday morning.