NYS: Powerball sales exceed $1 Million an Hour

The second highest jackpot in the game's history, $700 million, for Wednesday night's Powerball Jackpot drawing.



Wednesday in New York State alone, Powerball sales exceeded more than $1 million an hour. Officials said they expect that number to go up in the evening hours, as sales close at 10 p.m.

“Powerball fever has once again arrived in New York State, and we are excited for all our players," said Gweneth Dean, Director of the Division of the Lottery.

The Powerball Jackpot began rolling on June 14 at $40 million.