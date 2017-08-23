Tioga Downs Holds Job Fairs for Restaurant, Hotel and Spa

Tioga Downs held its first round of job fairs on Tuesday.The events will offer employment opportunities for the restaurant and the hotel, spa that are set to open in November. Over forty attended the first round on Tuesday and organizers expect hundreds for the whole series. Karen Shelp, Human Resources Director for Tioga Downs says events like this represent the first step in hundreds of additional jobs for the community

“Some people may look for a career change, maybe they’re currently unemployed or looking for a second job. We really need face to face interaction with the candidates, it's a lot easier for people to show up, hopefully they smile a lot because we like to hire on the smile because we are a hospitality industry, we want them to be happy and have a good time," said Shelp.

The next round of job fairs at Tioga Downs will be held on Saturday August 26th and Wednesday September 6th.

For more information or to apply at Tioga Downs, click here: Tioga Downs Careers