First Day Of Classes: Binghamton University Students Hit The Books

Summer break is officially over for Binghamton University students. Wednesday was the first day of classes for the fall semester. 17,500 students are enrolled at the college for the 2017-2018 school year after record breaking application numbers for the third year in a row.

Sophomore Rabecca Lynch transferred to BU from SUNY Oneonta. She is one of over 5,000 new Binghamton University students.

"I'm still a little lost because I've been here before for things in my life, but I've never been a student here, so it's a little different," says Lynch, who chose Binghamton to be a little closer to home.

"I live about 20 minutes away, so I commute, save a lot of money," says Lynch.

Home is a little farther away for tennis teammates Amergo Valenti and Tiago Lourenzo. Valenti is from Italy and Lourenzo is from Portugal. They are part of the 31,000 international students representing 90 countries.

"It feels good to be back on campus around people your age," says Valenti.

It's good to be around friends, but the waking up for class bit is a different story.

"Math class.... it's gonna be hard because it's an 8am, but ya know," shrugs Lourenzo.

He'll be fine. These students are on top of their game. This year's 2,600 freshman beat out over 33,400 applicants.